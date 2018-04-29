SHOPPING

Mother's Day gifts under $40

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mother's Day is two weeks away. Don't know what to get your mom? She already has a thoughtful child, but you should really get her something else.

The Budget Fashionista Catherine Brock has gift suggestions for thoughtful gifts for mom while on a budget.

For the heart: Charms that express Family, Hope, Joy & Love
For the mind: monogrammed journal or book of poetry
For a good night's sleep: GE C Sleep

For a good start to the day: Ivory Free & Gentle Body Wash
For the skin: Cutting-edge pampering with ultrasonic nanotechnology

For more information visit: www.thebudgetfashionista.com
