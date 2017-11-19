NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Holiday shopping season

The holiday shopping season really kicks into high gear later this week with Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday. (WLS)

Holiday decorations are up, radio stations are playing Christmas music and shoppers are already in the stores looking for the perfect gifts.

But the holiday shopping season really kicks into high gear later this week with Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday.

This morning we're talking about the holiday shopping outlook and what retailers are doing to get you to buy.

And in the second half we'll look at ways of protecting your personal information and avoiding scams during the busy shopping season.

Our guests are Alyson Fischer, a senior consulting associate with McMillan Doolittle, a retail consulting firm, and Canh Tran, the co-founder of Rippleshot, a fraud analytics firm.

For more tips on fighting holiday card scams, here are two resources from Rippleshot: http://info.rippleshot.com/common-credit-card-scams, http://info.rippleshot.com/holiday_card_fraud_infographic.pdf

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

The holiday shopping season really kicks into high gear later this week with Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

The holiday shopping season really kicks into high gear later this week with Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingnewsviewsholidayholiday shopping
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Preventing gun violence
Newsviews: The Hatchery
Newsviews: Affordable Care Act enrollment
Newsviews: Chicago MacArthur Genius Grant winner
More newsviews
SHOPPING
Top 10 stores for Black Friday named
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Amazon gives Prime members taste of discounts at Whole Foods
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
More Shopping
Top Stories
Shots fired in attempted robbery on Green Line train in South Loop
Man charged after off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore
Police: Man charged after bumping erect penis against woman at Midway CTA stop
Car crashes into Cook County squad car after shooting on South Side
Man tied up, robbed in his Lincoln Park home
LaVar Ball downplays Trump role in getting son released in China, prompting response
5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man, 32, charged in murder of Mokena bartender
Show More
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
Kids get to try hottest toys at Chicago Toy & Game Fair
Daily Herald: Suburban Education Lab
Concert, CD release in Downers Grove
Register now for the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
More Photos