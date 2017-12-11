  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
HOLIDAY

Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you need to know about Free Shipping Day on Dec. 15. (Shutterstock)

If you still have Christmas shopping to do, Friday is a great day to get it done. In an effort to give shoppers one final chance to order online before Santa comes, more than 700 retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day on Dec. 15.

Participating retailers include everything from giant department stores to smaller stores. Some require codes to get free shipping, which can be found on the Free Shipping Day website. In order to be listed on the site, merchants must offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase requirement, and those orders must arrive by Christmas Eve.

Free Shipping Day was started in 2008, and first generated $1 billion in 2011, according to the site.

Here's a small sampling of the major retailers offering free shipping. You can see the full list and even sort by category on the Free Shipping Day website.

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Bealls
Belk
Bergdorf Goodman
Best Buy
Bloomingdale's

GameStop
Guitar Center
JCPenney
Lord & Taylor
Macys
Neiman Marcus
Office Depot

Saks Fifth Avenue
shopDisney
Stage
Stein Mart
Target
T.J.Maxx
TOMS
Toys "R" Us
Walmart
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingholidaychristmasretailonline shoppingdealsbuzzworthyholiday shopping
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight
Holiday food for Hanukkah
Boy donates 176 gifts to the children's hospital
Top tech gifts for the holidays
More holiday
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: Cordless drills
Top tech gifts for the holidays
Unique holiday gifts at the One of a Kind Show
Val, Ryan and Ji's Top Baby Gifts
More Shopping
Top Stories
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
2 students shot, 1 fatally, outside West Side charter school
Rauner calls for Cook County assessor to resign
Port Authority explosion suspect ID'd in New York City
Ex-inmate sues sheriff after gouging his own eyes out
'Property Brothers' fans say they were duped by scammers
Death of Grayslake teen shot in head, rescued from fire, ruled homicide
Man charged with having child porn while on bond for prior porn case
Show More
Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military
Here's what to do if your CTA Ventra card is expiring
Good Samaritan helps rescue Homewood mayor from icy lake
Report: Prescription drugs killed rapper Lil Peep
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
More News
Top Video
2 students shot, 1 fatally, outside West Side charter school
Bitcoin begins trading on major exchange for first time in Chicago
Chicago boy, 4, reads 100 books in one day, parents stream on Facebook
Woman's SUV stolen after 'bump-and-run' incident in Kenwood
More Video