National retailer Sam's Club is closing its Romeoville and Naperville locations, according to a statement from Romeoville representatives released Thursday.The announcement comes after Walmart Stores, Inc. closed 269 stores in 2016.According to Romeoville officials, five of Illinois' 19 Sam's Club locations will be closed, about 25 percent of all Illinois locations. These closures also include the Batavia, Matteson and Moline stores.