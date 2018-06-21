SHOPPING

Summer Solstice 2018: Freebies, deals and activities

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy some of your favorite movies for just $1! (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Summer is officially here! Here are some deals, freebies and fun activities to celebrate.

First day of summer free food

Dunkin' Donuts - Dunkin' is offering a free frozen lemonade to help customers beat the heat.

Wayback Burgers - With locations across the U.S., Wayback Burgers is offering a free Black & White shake to start off the summer.


Summer Camps for kids

Apple - Throughout the month of July, Apple stores will be hosting Apple Camp, a series of free 90-minute classes over three days for kids ages 8 to 12. The subjects for the camps include coding, music and video production. Parents can sign up their kids on Apple's website.

Microsoft - Microsoft is offering a variety of classes with their free YouthSpark Summer Camps for kids ages six and up. Details about classes offered at local Microsoft Stores can be found on their website.

Bass Pro Shops - Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at noon from June 23 - July 22, Bass Pro Shops will host free activities for the family. Fishing, games, crafts and workshops are just some of the activities families can enjoy.

Michaels - Kids can learn fun crafts and other experiments at Michael's Camp Creativity from June 11 - July 27. The classes are hosted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am - 12 pm. Prices range from $2-$5 depending on your child's age.

Summer Movies

Regal - All summer long, Regal Theaters will show $1 movies at 10 am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Movies vary by location. Proceeds from the program will benefit the Will Rogers Institute.

AMC - Every Wednesday at 10 am, AMC Theaters is offering a movie and kids snack pack for $4 throughout the summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingsummersummer funfree foodfree stuffdeals
SHOPPING
Supreme Court rules states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Prime Wardrobe: What to know about 'try before you buy'
Target apologizes for 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card
Pamper dad this Father's Day
More Shopping
Top Stories
3 hospitalized after Loop hazmat situation
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods roadways across area
Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Ex-Lake Park HS teacher, coach gets 8 years for sex assault of student
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies
Man sobs on 911 call; 3 dead after being pulled from apartment complex pool
Great white shark found dead on beach, criminal investigation underway
Show More
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
Woman struck by flying hot dog at baseball game gets black eye
Who killed XXXTentacion? Suspect arrested in rapper's shooting death
Supreme Court rules states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
VIDEO: Off-duty CPD officer, attempted car thieves exchange gunfire
More News