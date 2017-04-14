SHOPPING

Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys due to swallowing danger

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Hatch & Grow - Pink Easter Egg (Target)</span></div>
Target has recalled approximately 560,000 water-absorbing Easter and dinosaur toys due to the danger of children swallowing them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting and dehydration. It could be life-threatening.

The CPSC says surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if ingested. They say there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an X-ray.

However, no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino. The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide from February 2017 through March 2017 for about $1.

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product's packaging.

Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product's packaging.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly.

The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny.

The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of 11 dinosaurs.
The CPSC says consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

ONLINE: Full Recall Details
