TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us closing: Everything you need to know

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

For anyone holding out until the bitter end to make their last trip to a Toys "R" Us store, now's the time.

Here's everything you need to know about the store's final days.

When is Toys "R" Us closing?

The company said all its stores will be closing on Friday, June 29.

Why is Toys "R" Us closing?

Low sales in recent years led to the closing of several stores, including the iconic flagship store in Times Square. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and in March 2018, the company announced that all 740 of its U.S. store would be closing. The closing has been attributed to a poor holiday sales performance, a shift to more play time on mobile devices and competition from online and discount stores.

What happened to the efforts to save the stores?

Bratz Dolls founder Isaac Larian made headlines after the closure announcement, starting a crowdfunding effort to save the brand. The toy company rejected his offer in April because the bid was too low, and Larian told news outlets in May that he had given up on the pursuit.

How big are the Toys "R" Us discounts this week?

The company is advertising 50-70 percent off everything in their stores.


What do I need to know if I'm shopping a Toys "R" Us liquidation sale?

Don't assume that a "going out of business" sale will offer the best deals. Sometimes liquidation sales will use tactics such as covering up several old price tags, some of which will reveal cheaper prices underneath, according to ABC News. The best thing to remember is to compare prices to competitors online to ensure you're getting a real deal.

Can I use a Toys "R" Us gift card for even bigger savings?

Toys "R" Us is no longer accepting gift cards and has also discontinued other promotions such as coupons and loyalty rewards points.

What can I do with my Toys "R" Us gift cards?

Many of the promotions to trade in gift cards with other retailers have ended, but Kmart's will outlast the stores' closure. Now through July 31, if you are a Kmart Shop Your Way member, you can trade in your gift cards for $10 in FREECASH points. This promotion is good for $10 no matter how many gift cards you have or how much money is on them.

Is the Toys "R" Us website taking order this week?

No. The website stopped taking orders in March, according to Toys "R" Us.
