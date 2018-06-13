Shots fired near CTA Red Line 79th Street station

EMBED </>More Videos

Shots were fired and at least one bullet struck the entrance of a CTA Red Line station on the South Side. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gunfire came dangerously close to people riding the CTA Red Line late Tuesday night. There is a bullet hole in the door to the entrance of the 79th Street station on Chicago's South Side.

Police said the shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses said one man was chasing another man when he fired shots at him. Police said the victim fled the scene before police could question him.

In addition to the bullet hole in the door, police also recovered a bullet fragment.

No injuries were reported by anyone in or around the station at the time.

Area South detectives were investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedCTAChicagoPark ManorGreshamEnglewoodChatham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Metra adds more train cars to BNSF morning commute
Deerfield gun ban blocked by judge
Sketch of South Chicago sex assault suspect released
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
$50K lotto winner, 73, found fatally stabbed in neck
Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos today
62-year-old man detained by ICE was given legal status during Reagan era
Minnesota raccoon captivates internet with St. Paul skyscraper climb
Show More
Man trapped after gas station explosion; recovery effort continues
World Cup 2026: US, Canada, Mexico win bid to host
82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's missing from East Garfield Park
Man in custody after SWAT responds to Auburn Gresham barricade
More News