Siblings found after reported missing from rural Washington Township in Indiana

Two young children reported missing early Monday from rural Washington Township in northwest Indiana were found safe, the Porter County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.Siblings Samuel Orshonsky, 9, and Charley Orshonsky, 7, were last seen in their pajamas by their mother around midnight at their home.The runaways didn't go far. They were located near the back of their house just after 4 p.m.Police knew the children were nearby, using video from a nearby business showing the two children, indicating they are still in the area and have changed clothing.Police did not suspect foul play and considered them runaways as extra bags and clothing were missing from their closet.Authorities said the children are not habitual runaways and have said they expect no foul play at home.Resources from several departments were utilized to find the children. Porter County Search and Rescue, K9 units, a drone and Mobile Command, Porter police, Valparaiso police and a drone with F.L.I.R., a Lake County helicopter, FBI agents, Washington Township fire crews, Indiana conservation officers and Indiana State Police are searching the area.Washington Township is located about 60 miles southeast of Chicago.