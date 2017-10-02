Siblings found after reported missing from rural Washington Township in Indiana

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLS) --
Two young children reported missing early Monday from rural Washington Township in northwest Indiana were found safe, the Porter County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.

Siblings Samuel Orshonsky, 9, and Charley Orshonsky, 7, were last seen in their pajamas by their mother around midnight at their home.

The runaways didn't go far. They were located near the back of their house just after 4 p.m.

Police knew the children were nearby, using video from a nearby business showing the two children, indicating they are still in the area and have changed clothing.

Police did not suspect foul play and considered them runaways as extra bags and clothing were missing from their closet.

Authorities said the children are not habitual runaways and have said they expect no foul play at home.

Resources from several departments were utilized to find the children. Porter County Search and Rescue, K9 units, a drone and Mobile Command, Porter police, Valparaiso police and a drone with F.L.I.R., a Lake County helicopter, FBI agents, Washington Township fire crews, Indiana conservation officers and Indiana State Police are searching the area.

Washington Township is located about 60 miles southeast of Chicago.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing girlmissing boyIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooting by Stephen Paddock deadliest in US history
Police: Tom Petty hospitalized
Las Vegas shooting suspect's father was once one of FBI's Most Wanted
Woman who escaped Las Vegas shooting shares emotional thank you
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Niles North HS reinstates varsity football after hazing investigation
Equifax: 2.5 million more US customers potentially affected by data breach
Man was driving 135 mph before fatal Wheaton crash, police say
Show More
Niles West HS placed on lockdown after report of gun
Snapchat shooting video suspects ID'd, remain at-large
4 killed, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos