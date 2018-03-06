  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Single mother, 25, killed in head-on crash in Berwyn

A 25-year-old single mother was killed in a crash in Berwyn Tuesday morning. (WLS)

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --
A single mother was killed in a crash in west suburban Berwyn Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said a Nissan driven by a 29-year-old man was heading east at a high rate of speed on Ogden Avenue near Ridgeland Avenue at about 2:52 a.m. The driver crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into a Pontiac driven by the mother heading west on Odgen, police said.

The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was heading to work at the time and leaves behind a 6-year-old son. Authorities have not released her identity.

Police said the driver and a passenger in the Nissan were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We have identified all the drivers. We're waiting for positive identification on the striking vehicle through fingerprints. It was a male driver. He did not have an ID. He had a female passenger with him who also did not have an ID," said Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia.

Charges are pending against the driver, police said.
