'Why can't you just let us grow up?' Six-year-old's impassioned speech about gun violence goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelsey Hines began her speech by asking, "Why can't ya'll just let us live? Why can't you just let us grow up?" (Kelly Ellerbe via Storyful)

Young Kelsey Hines was brought to tears when she made an impassioned plea to end gun violence in a video that has gone viral.

The 6-year-old from Baltimore begins her video by asking, "Why can't ya'll just let us live? Why can't you just let us grow up?"


Her mother, Kelly Ellerbe, posted the video to Facebook, where it has received over 4 million views. Ellerbe said Kelsey asked her to record the video while she was wearing a shirt that said "DON'T SHOOT! LET ME GROW UP!"

"We don't want our world to be bad. We want our world to be good. And we are trying to stop the killings," Kelsey says in the video. "And when we say that we mean, we really mean it!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencepoliticssocial mediafacebook
Top Stories
Microburst caused South Side roof damage, NWS says
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square drive-by
Parking lot spat escalates to racial rant; man calls woman a n*****
Iowa lawmakers pass the nation's most restrictive abortion ban
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
Chicago man with 'Pedophile's Handbook' gets 37 years
Rockies players make giant coffee run before beating Cubs
Friends: Student killed in fall from party bus window was 'special spirit'
Show More
Ninja blender blew up in CA home, family says
Cinco de Mayo & the Kentucky Derby converge with Cinco de Derby
Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released
Man charged with drug-induced homicide in Mundelein fentanyl overdose
Lightning strike may have caused Barrington Hills house fire
More News