Skimming device found on Loop ATM

EMBED </>More Videos

A skimming device was found Tuesday night on an ATM in the Loop. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A skimming device was found Tuesday night on an ATM in the Loop.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a customer at a store alerted the manager that a skimming device was attached to the ATM in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The manager called police and a technician from the ATM company, who then located the skimming device and a camera above the key pad, police said.

"It's scary knowing that people are out there, especially this time of year, that want to scam you. It's sad," said Molly Egan, shopper.

Skimming devices are attached to ATMs and steal data encoded onto the magnetic strips of bank cards. Pinhole cameras capture PIN numbers as they are entered by the ATM user.

Just two months ago Chicago police put out a community alert after 13 credit card skimmers were found, mostly on the city's North Side.

Better Business Bureau fraud experts said thieves love to target high traffic areas like Michigan Avenue, because it's effective.

"Complaints are increasing every year. And scams are increasing every year because it's working," said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago. "Scam artists will not do it or get involved it if it's not an easy hit to make a quick buck. The only way to put scams out of business is not to give them your business."

Bernas said that is getting harder to do as skimmer technology gets smaller and even harder to spot.

"I always think, you know, make sure I'm looking around, make sure nobody sees my personal information, knowing my PIN number and knowing that information can still be stolen. Wow, that's interesting," said Patrick Bell, shopper.

There are two things you should do to protect yourself at the ATM: Make sure the area where you put your card in is solid, with nothing coming out, and cover your fingers when you put in your PIN number. Thieves can't get your cash if they don't have that code.

"Yeah, this time of year that's the last thing you want on your mind, on top of everything else," Egan said.

No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area Central detectives investigated.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
skimmingatmbankidentity theftchicago crimeChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Officer commits suicide during police stop
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy
Man fatally shot by stranger after trying to help distraught woman outside bar
Burglar smashes 150-year-old stained glass at historic church
Bystander saves victim from Aurora house fire, continues on to work
Show More
Amber Alert issued for missing baby after mom found fatally stabbed
3rd man killed in train wreck was convicted sex offender
8 in custody after stolen SUV slams into Forest Park apartment
Re-sentencing hearing held for man convicted in Blair Holt murder
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Burglar smashes 150-year-old stained glass at historic church
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
More Video