2017 Chicago Walk MS April 30, 2017

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) --Since 1988, hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in Walk MS events across the country raising critical funds and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, the cumulative fundraising is expected to surpass $1 billion.
"Walk MS is a joyous gathering with a wonderful 'we're in this together' feeling," said Cyndi Zagieboylo, President and CEO of the National MS Society. "Every participant, volunteer, donor and sponsor is helping to drive us toward this exciting $1 billion milestone. Together, we are accelerating progress in making life-changing breakthroughs so that each person with MS can live her or his best life."
Thousands of people are expected to raise more than $931,000 at Walk MS: Chicago, Soldier Field on April 30. Together, the greater Illinois area is expected to raise more than $2.6M cumulatively with 7 other Walk MS events across Illinois on May 7. Walk MS is an opportunity for people living with MS and those who care about them to connect, join together, and be inspired. In 2016 alone, nearly 300,000 people at more than 550 locations across the country walked to create a world free of MS, raising nearly $50 million.
Genentech is the national sponsor of Walk MS.
WHEN: Sunday, April 30, 2017 - Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.; walk begins at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Soldier Field - South East Field - 1410 Museum Campus Dr, Chicago, IL 60605
PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: Visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
WHY: Walk MS unites teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive groundbreaking MS research, provide life-changing services and guarantee a supportive community for those who need it most..
HASHTAGS: #walkMS and #WalkTogether
Walk MS does not have a registration fee, but as a fundraising event, participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the Society's mission. There will also be additional Walks across the state on May 7, which include: Naperville, Glenview, St. Charles, Lake in the Hills, Schaumburg, Oak Lawn, and Orland Park.
- Walk MS brings together a community of passionate individuals to connect and raise funds to change the world for everyone affected by MS.
- Established in 1988 as the National MS Society's only simultaneous national fundraising event and key awareness-building weekend, Walk MS attracted 42,000 participants at 42 sites to raise $4 million. Since that time, the event has grown to over 300,000 walkers in nearly 500 locations covering all 50 states. In 2016 alone, participants raised nearly $50 million.
- Ninety-two percent of participants have a connection to MS, and teams make up 85% of total Walk MS participants.
- Three of four walkers are women, mainly between the ages of 25-54. These demographics closely correspond to the profile of people who have MS.
- Visit walkMS.org for more information.
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide.
For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.
To learn more, register or make a donation, visit walkMS.org, or contact Meghan Melone at 312-423-1138 or at meghan.melone@nmss.org.
Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. The National MS Society mobilizes people and resources to drive research for a cure and to address the challenges of more than 20,000 individuals in Illinois and 2.3 million worldwide affected by MS. For more information, visit MSIllinois.org.