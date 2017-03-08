COMMUNITY

4 Star Chicagoan providing clothes for job interviews

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is providing the tools needed to help build careers. Bridge to Success founder Susan Van Veen is helping others make a positive, lasting first impression from the second they walk into a job interview.

Bridge to Success enhances employment opportunities for at-risk, low-income, no-income men, women, and young adults by providing high-end interview and workplace appropriate clothing, coupled with a personal stylist and coaching, to build self-confidence through appearance, interview preparation and sense of belonging at the workplace.

Located in the Ukrainian Village area, Bridge to Success is the only city-wide appearance and interview preparation program serving men, women and young adults in the Chicago area. Housed in a boutique street level space, Bridge to Success offers a full-service shopping experience to each client.

For more information of ways to help, visit thebridgetosuccess.org.
