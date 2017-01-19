  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump lays wreath at Arlington National Cemetery... NOW
4-Star Chicagoan raising money for a homeless shelter
This week's 4-Star-Chicagoan is helping the homeless get through winter by providing them with heat, clothing and other essential items paid for out of his own pocket. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
This week's 4-Star-Chicagoan is a man helping the homeless get through winter by providing them with heat, clothing and other essential items paid for out of his own pocket.

Carey Gidron has been bringing heaters and propane tanks to Chicago's homeless population in Tent City off Lake Shore Drive and Wilson. He is a husband, father of six (four biological children and two adopted), former pastor and works three jobs as a CTA bus driver, school bus driver and Uber driver.

He meets with the homeless three times a week to bring heat, food, toiletries and clothing from donations and funds out of his own pocket. He was once on the verge of homelessness himself, and on his 40th birthday was inspired to help the homeless.

His next project is to open a homeless shelter for families. He currently has a GoFundMe page and needs to raise $250,000 to purchase the shelter space.

To help Carey continue to help his family and fellow Chicagoans, GiftCards.com provided a $500 Visa gift card that he can use wherever Visa is accepted.
