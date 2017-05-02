  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SOCIETY

92-year-old dancer helped bring ballroom to South Side

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman born on Chicago's West Side in 1924 is still doing what she loves the most. Doris Humphries is a 92-year-old tap instructor who doesn't miss a step. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman born on Chicago's West Side in 1924 is still doing what she loves the most. Doris Humphries is a 92-year-old tap instructor who doesn't miss a step - and she is Chicago Proud.

"I just love it. I love dancing," Humphries said.

Since the age of 11, Dance Gallery Chicago's senior tap instructor has been tapping her feet in dance studios across the city. At Englewood High School, she met her first dance partner.

"She saw me and she decided we should team up. We got together and teamed up!" Humphries said.

From the Apollo Theater in New York to the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, the pair saw the country. In 1946, she gave up show business to get married and raise a family. Then she began to learn new types of dance.

"When the kids got a pretty good age, I saw an ad in the paper about being a ballroom instructor. So I went and was trained to be a ballroom instructor," Humphries said.

"My mother never ever talks about the fact that she was very instrumental to bringing ballroom to the South Side," said Kathleen Humphries-Grannum, Humphries' daughter. "She was trained in the Author Murray style of ballroom and she literally brought ballroom to the black population."

Today, Humphries continues her love of dance. If you ask her if she'll teach forever, she'll say, "I think so, as long God says OK, I'm going."

Want to see her dance? Humphries has an upcoming show called, "On Broadway." There's a performance at 1 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Mother McAuley High School auditorium, 3737 W 99th St. in Chicago.

CLICK HERE to find out more about Dance Gallery Chicago.
Related Topics:
societyballroom dancingdancechicago proudChicagoBeverly
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Cop pays tribute to fallen officers with song
Pillow Talk: Trouble in the Bedroom
Family makes wheelchairs to help kids with spina bifida
Princess Charlotte to celebrate 2nd birthday; new photo released
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Rain to end Tuesday; many areas still flooded
Man carjacked by teen boys in Lakeview
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
20 years after Cunanan murders, Lee Miglin's son talks
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
Show More
May Day in Chicago: Thousands march for immigrant rights
Skywest flight diverted due to smoke on plane
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
Garage where real estate mogul Lee Miglin murder occurred center of court case
Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbings at Texas university
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Rain to end Tuesday; many areas still flooded
Man carjacked by teen boys in Lakeview
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
20 years after Cunanan murders, Lee Miglin's son talks
More Video