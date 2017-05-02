92-year-old dancer helped bring ballroom to South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --A woman born on Chicago's West Side in 1924 is still doing what she loves the most. Doris Humphries is a 92-year-old tap instructor who doesn't miss a step - and she is Chicago Proud.
"I just love it. I love dancing," Humphries said.
Since the age of 11, Dance Gallery Chicago's senior tap instructor has been tapping her feet in dance studios across the city. At Englewood High School, she met her first dance partner.
"She saw me and she decided we should team up. We got together and teamed up!" Humphries said.
From the Apollo Theater in New York to the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, the pair saw the country. In 1946, she gave up show business to get married and raise a family. Then she began to learn new types of dance.
"When the kids got a pretty good age, I saw an ad in the paper about being a ballroom instructor. So I went and was trained to be a ballroom instructor," Humphries said.
"My mother never ever talks about the fact that she was very instrumental to bringing ballroom to the South Side," said Kathleen Humphries-Grannum, Humphries' daughter. "She was trained in the Author Murray style of ballroom and she literally brought ballroom to the black population."
Today, Humphries continues her love of dance. If you ask her if she'll teach forever, she'll say, "I think so, as long God says OK, I'm going."
Want to see her dance? Humphries has an upcoming show called, "On Broadway." There's a performance at 1 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Mother McAuley High School auditorium, 3737 W 99th St. in Chicago.
CLICK HERE to find out more about Dance Gallery Chicago.