A program to help youth see The Simple Good

The Simple Good program started from a blog that went viral all around the world 6 years ago. (WLS)

The Simple Good program started from a blog that went viral all around the world 6 years ago. The program's founder and executive director Priya Shah is here to talk about how this arts program is teaching Chicago students about the meaning of 'good' and how it is also uplifting these kids and their surrounding communities.

FOR MORE ON THE SIMPLE GOOD AND HOW YOU CAN DONATE TO THIS PROGRAM HEAD TO: http://www.thesimplegood.com/
