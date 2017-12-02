ABC7 honored with 9 Midwest Emmy Awards

CHICAGO (WLS) --Several ABC7 staffers were honored Saturday night at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards with nine statues.
Below are the winners and categories:
Terrell Brown
On-Camera Talent - News Anchor
Larry Mowry
Weather Anchor
Roz Varon
Traffic/Transportation Reporter
Ryan Chiaverini, Windy City Live co-host
Program Host / Moderator
Chuck Goudie and the I-Team
Best Investigative Series
The N Beat
Best Public Affairs/Current Affairs Series
The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Special Event Coverage
Tornado coverage
Spot News
Oct. 28, 2016 Newscast
Best Evening Newscast
