ABC7 honored with 9 Midwest Emmy Awards

ABC7 received nine Midwest Emmy Awards on Dec. 2, 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Several ABC7 staffers were honored Saturday night at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards with nine statues.

Below are the winners and categories:

Terrell Brown
On-Camera Talent - News Anchor

Larry Mowry
Weather Anchor

Roz Varon
Traffic/Transportation Reporter

Ryan Chiaverini, Windy City Live co-host

Program Host / Moderator

Chuck Goudie and the I-Team
Best Investigative Series

The N Beat
Best Public Affairs/Current Affairs Series

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Special Event Coverage

Tornado coverage
Spot News

Oct. 28, 2016 Newscast
Best Evening Newscast

