The "Army of Moms" will be out on Chicago street corners all week trying to keep kids safe during Spring Break."Army of Moms" is a nickname for the group mothers against senseless killings.On Tuesday, they hosted a Seder at 75th and Stewart on the South Side.The hope is to create an environment where people are sharing.Organizers are urging people across the city to do their part this week to keep kids safe.