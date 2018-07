Visitors of the Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier have a new space to explore their artistic side.The museum opened its doors to the new 2,000 square-foot Art Studio on Saturday.Children and adults can manipulate clay at interactive Clay Discovery Tables.Daily workshops are also led by trained artist-educators.The hour-long workshops include painting, drawing, costume-making and puppet-making.All programs are designed for school-aged children, with the addition of a special weekly workshop designed for babies, toddlers and preschoolers held every Friday morning. Click here for the museum's online calendar.