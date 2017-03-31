SOCIETY

Artist carves tiny pop culture icons into crayons

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch this artist create amazing characters from crayons (@mumblestohimself/Instagram)

This out-of-the-box artist creates tiny pop culture icons from crayons.

Artist Hoang Tran carves amazingly detailed busts of pop-culture figures with crayons. He adds colored wax to help the tiny figures spring to life.

Tran, who is based in Pittsburgh, originally began to study dentistry, but found he needed a creative outlet.



"I withdrew to pursue something more creative," Tran wrote on Instagram. "I had seen someone else's crayon carvings years before, and they stuck in my mind."

Adults and child alike celebrate National Crayon Day on March 31. For Tran, working with crayons, is something he loves to do.

"It turns out I really, really enjoy this work," Tran says. "Now that I'm selling pieces online, showing in art galleries, even doing commissions for people, I guess other people really enjoy them, too."



See more of Hoang's work on Instagram at @mumblestohimself

Related Topics:
societyartdistractionfeel goodculturewatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
VIDEO: Instead of ending street hockey game, cops join in
Fossils stolen from national park
More Society
Top Stories
7 dead in 3 South Shore shootings in 12 hours
La Porte HS student sexually abused in Facebook Live video, authorities say
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
Crayola chooses crayon to retire for first time ever
Michael Flynn wants immunity in exchange for talking about Russia
Prospect Heights couple charged with sexually assaulting teen boys
Valparaiso family forced to rely on space heaters after furnace melts
Show More
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 54 cents
Cops: 19-year-old raped at least 9 women, starting at age 16
Part of Atlanta interstate collapses after fire
The officer manager who wore a wire against Schock
Illinois State Police investigate possible Dan Ryan shooting
More News
Top Video
7 dead in 3 South Shore shootings in 12 hours
Michael Flynn wants immunity in exchange for talking about Russia
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Valparaiso family forced to rely on space heaters after furnace melts
More Video