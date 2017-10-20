SOCIETY

Arts in Dark Halloween parade to march down Columbus Drive

The Arts in the Dark parade will march down Columbus Drive Saturday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
LUMA8, in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Park District, is pleased to announce Arts in the Dark, a festive and enchanting nighttime Halloween Parade along Columbus Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m., that will showcase the creativity of Chicago's diverse cultural community and inspire the next generation of artists. Arts in the Dark will begin marching on Columbus Drive at dusk, traveling from Balbo Ave. to Monroe St., and will be led by eight "Illuminators" chosen for their remarkable efforts in their respective creative fields. It is "parade as art" as contingents combine costumes, masks, spectacle, music, movement, lighting elements and audience engagement.

The event is produced by LUMA8 (Light Up My Arts), a not-for-profit dedicated to elevating Chicago as a focal point of artistic and cultural innovation.

The Arts in the Dark festivities will kick-off at 4 p.m. at Buckingham Fountain, where the Chicago Blackhawks street team will host a pre-parade celebration including music and a Blackhawks-inspired mural to commemorate the artist's holiday in conjunction with hockey. Party-goers can post pictures to social media for the chance to win Blackhawks prizes. Following the parade, DCASE will host a "House Party at the Bean," and the Chicago Park District will present a family-friendly Halloween movie and candy giveaways in Maggie Daley Park.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.ArtsintheDark.org.
