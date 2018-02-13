SOCIETY

Aurora approves permit for pride parade

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Aurora officials approved a permit Tuesday for a gay pride parade to be held on June 17.

The city's Government Operations Committee voted 2-0 to issue the permit, according to Chuck Adams, founder of Indivisible Aurora.

Ald. Scheketa Hart-Burns did not vote. A majority of the 3-person committee was all that was needed to grant the permit to Indivisible Aurora.

Aurora to vote on Pride Parade
There's a push to bring another Pride parade to the Chicago area, with a big vote scheduled in Aurora Tuesday.


Mayor Richard Irvin, who made history in Aurora when he became the first black person to be elected to that office last spring, released a statement on Monday saying that the city welcomes everyone and that the parade would be a "positive thing for our city."

"It is the right of the organizers to stage the parade," the statement said. "Dr. (Martin Luther) King also said that a right delayed is a right denied. I hope my colleagues will not delay this matter."

Indivisible Aurora said the parade would not cost taxpayers a cent. It has already raised thousands of dollars and will reopen fundraising.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypride paradelgbtqAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Aurora considers adding pride parade, permit vote Tuesday
SOCIETY
Online romance scams costing millions
Five flower options to give this Valentine's Day
Co-workers buy car for man who had to walk hours to work
Couple mistakenly takes trip to see Red Hot Chilli Pipers
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Shooting: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd
Police hope anniversary of Delphi teens' murders spurs tips
USDA proposes replacing food stamps with delivery service, increase work requirements
Charges dropped against ex-Schaumburg cop
Harvey trash pick-up delayed due to banking glitch
Woman arrested for DUI for 6th time after 2 crashes in Aurora
Man stabbed on Megabus in Chicago
Co-workers buy car for man who had to walk hours to work
Show More
3-year-old Muncie, Ind. girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Fake Craigslist sex ad leads strangers to couple's front door
Woman crawling along road with stab wounds IDs suspects before dying
Actor Michael B. Jordan plays villain in Marvel's 'Black Panther'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos