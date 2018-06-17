Aurora holding its first Pride Parade Sunday

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --Hopefully the scorching heat won't stop people from turning out to Aurora's first ever Pride Parade Sunday. The parade kicks off at noon.
Unfortunately the Pride Parade hasn't started and it's already gotten a rough start, with flyers plastered at the beginning of the route. They look like rainbow flyers in support but I'm actuality they are flyers denouncing the parade, with one of the flyers saying homosexuality a sin.
Regardless, the city will make history Sunday when its first-ever Pride Parade kicks off from downtown. Businesses here are already decorated for the big event.
Aurora expects up to 25,000 people to attend. There will be 60 parade units and at least 3,000 marchers.
Progressive, community advocacy group Indivisible Aurora was the organization that pushed for the city's first Pride Parade.
Since last year the group has worked closely with the City of Aurora to get a permit to make this happen.
Some called the parade a bold move for the western suburban city. But organizers emphasize this Pride Parade will be different.
"This isn't Chicago. Chicago's Pride parade fits Chicago's personality," said Chuck Adams, executive director and founder of Indivisible Aurora, a progressive community advocacy group that pushed for the parade permit. "What we were really careful to do is make sure we had a Pride parade that aligned with the values of this city, so it will be family friendly."
The parade will start at River and Benton and go east on Benton to Broadway before continuing left to Downer and ending at River and Downer.
"If you call Aurora home and you're a part of this community, it lets you know you have a family no matter what," said Andria Sosa. "I think that's something a lot of people struggle with, so it's nice to have that surrounding community."
The parade will kick off at noon and by then it will be hot, with temperatures expected to get up to 97 degrees.
The parade grand marshal will be Jim Corti, the artistic director at the Paramount Theatre. If you would like to learn more about the parade, please visit Indivisible Aurora's Pride parade website.