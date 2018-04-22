SOCIETY

Aurora mayor apologizes after library displays poem some call anti-Muslim

The mayor of Aurora apologized Sunday after the Aurora Public Library posted a poem some considered to be anti-Muslim.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Aurora mayor Richard Irvin apologized Sunday after the Aurora Public Library installed an art display that some felt insulted Muslim women.

A sign posted in the display featured a poem that some believe condoned violence against Muslim women by removing their hijabs.

The poet said the intent was satirical.

A poem some consider to be anti-Muslim was posted in the Aurora Public Library.


In his statement, Irvin said "the title alone promoted assault against women underscored by verses which blatantly disrespected an entire faith community. This shouldn't be tolerated anywhere, and it certainly isn't tolerated in Aurora."
