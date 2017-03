An adorable baby hippo born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo is growing so fast.Fiona looks tiny for a hippo but she's actually 73 pounds, up from the 29 pounds at her birth.She's getting a little too heavy for her care staff to lift in and out of the pool, so the staff installed a ramp so she can do it herself.The zoo says Fiona really enjoys swimming. It's one of her favorite activities where she gets to be independent.