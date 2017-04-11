He might be legally blind, but that doesn't mean 13-year-old Ethan LaCroix can't ball.Ethan has a rare eye disease called Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, with 20/400 vision in one eye and 20/600 in the other. With the help of eSight glasses, Ethan was able to see and learn cool basketball tricks with Harlem Globetrotter players Flight Time Lang and Scooter Christensen, according to a press release.The Globetrotters even gave Ethan bench seat tickets to their appearance at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada on April 22."He loves basketball, to meet these two guys, they're fantastic, he's just not stopped talking about them," Ethan's mom Margaret LaCroix said.