FEEL GOOD

Boy hugs police officer eating alone in Texas restaurant

EMBED </>More News Videos

Young boy walks up to a police officer eating alone and asks if he can give him a hug. (WPVI)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
A little boy who saw a police officer eating alone inside a Texas restaurant asked him if he could give him a hug.

The tender moment was captured on video.

In the video you can see the boy timidly approach the table -- the officer greeting him with a smile.

"He wanted to give you a hug," explains a woman's voice from behind the camera.

The officer then opens his arms, leans down and the two embrace, with onlookers saying "awe" at the cuteness of it all.

"That makes my day. Thank you," the officer said as the boy ran away.
Related Topics:
societypolice officerfeel goodbuzzworthy6abc SnacksTexas
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Giant panda cubs explore for first time
Mom spreads important message on car seat safety
Girl with cancer gets 2,000 cards for her birthday
Childless couple gets ultimate surprise from friends' selfless act: twins
More feel good
SOCIETY
Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of house
Alligator spotted on golf course
Author gives women advice for taking charge of career, life
Giant panda cubs explore for first time
More Society
Top Stories
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
Woman killed while helping friend confront child's father, police say
Man nearly killed while sleeping with charging phone
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
DREAMer's tax return post draws death threats
Authorities seize more than 3,000 pot plants in Texas
Uber driver fights off 2 men attempting to carjack him
Show More
Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of house
Teen fights off alleged abductors in her driveway
IHOP server's act of kindness goes viral
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
Family loses mom, stepdad, teen brother in alleged DUI crash after basketball game
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Uber driver fights off 2 men attempting to carjack him
Author gives women advice for taking charge of career, life
Chicago municipal ID proposal aims to help undocumented, homeless
More Video