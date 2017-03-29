A little boy who saw a police officer eating alone inside a Texas restaurant asked him if he could give him a hug.The tender moment was captured on video.In the video you can see the boy timidly approach the table -- the officer greeting him with a smile."He wanted to give you a hug," explains a woman's voice from behind the camera.The officer then opens his arms, leans down and the two embrace, with onlookers saying "awe" at the cuteness of it all."That makes my day. Thank you," the officer said as the boy ran away.