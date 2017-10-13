SOCIETY

Mother remembers son killed in 1992 Cabrini Green shooting

Dantrell Davis, the boy who was shot and killed 25 years ago as he walked to school in Cabrini Green, was remember Friday on the anniversary of his death. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dantrell Davis, the 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed 25 years ago as he walked to school in Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood, was remember Friday on the anniversary of his death.

Davis was walking to school when he was gunned down by a gang member's stray bullet. He was crossing the street to get from his apartment to the school he attended, Jenner Elementary School.

"What wouldn't have hit him would hit me and it was like he was my guardian angel, he was my prince, he was my king before he was even old enough to be one," said Annette Freeman, the boy's mother.

Freeman said she remembers that day well. It was October 13, 1992.

"It's the particular day that my son left me, but I go through it every day," Freeman said. She was 22 years old at the time.

The slaying happened only a month after Davis' father was murdered.

In 1992, Davis' death brought national attention to the bloodshed caused by gang and gun violence. Many notable guests were at the boy's funeral.

Police arrested and charged reputed street gang leader Anthony Garrett with the murder. He was convicted and sentenced to 100 years in prison.

What followed was the eventual complete demolition of the Cabrini Green housing project.

"It wasn't just about me losing a child or the projects," Freeman said. "It was about us failing children, failing them."

Freeman has never had any other children, and spends her time taking care of others. Had her son lived, he would be 32 years old.

"He would have been whatever he wanted to be. He would have been better than me," Freeman said. "That was my purpose, growing him up to be a man."
