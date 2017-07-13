SOCIETY

Bride gives father-daughter dance to close friend and father with cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

A bride gave her father-daughter dance to her close friend and father with not long to live. (Denyse Dias/BelleRey Photography)

A bride in Massachusetts gave her childhood friend and her friend's father a gift they will never forget.

Michaela Cook-Yotts has known Jessica and Peter Otto all her life and after learning that Peter had been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time, she and her now wife Nora decided to give them their father-daughter dance.

Jessica Otto and her sister with their dad, Peter Otto, at the wedding of their friend Michaela Cook-Yotts.

"They called our names and had us come up there and he knew," she said.

Jessica and her dad danced to a remix version of "Every Breath You Take."

She said, "It was so selfless of them to take time at their wedding to give us this moment."

Cook-Yotts added, "It was the best part of the wedding and I know Nora would say the same thing. There wasn't a dry eye in the house."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingcancerdancefeel goodfamily
Load Comments
SOCIETY
9-year-old raises nearly $1,400 to buy bullet-proof vest for SF police dogs
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Cincinnati's baby hippo reunites with parents
Man builds 'blessing box' - a food pantry on his lawn
More Society
Top Stories
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River continues to rise
Illinois teen posts 'I love you so much' after allegedly killing mom
Lawyer: Man makes confession in case of 4 missing men
Jose Quintana goes from White Sox to Cubs
Funeral home shut down after 15 unrefrigerated bodies found
Pastor gets 15 years for raping girls in church basement
ATM customers get 'help me' notes from along with cash
Show More
Sheriff: Man sneaks into tent, stabs man at north suburban campground
Stores join with county leaders to fight sweetened beverage tax
3 charged after Joliet fire kills 2 women, baby
Woman stabbed outside Jefferson Park Blue Line station
Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Local woman will climb Mt. Fuji to raise money for cancer research
Stores join with county leaders to fight sweetened beverage tax
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River continues to rise
More Video