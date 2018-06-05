WINDY CITY LIVE

Bronzeville teen named National Youth Poet Laureate

EMBED </>More Videos

Patricia Frazier, 19, is a National Youth Poet Laureate. (WLS)

Patricia Frazier, 19, is a National Youth Poet Laureate. The Bronzeville teenager talked about her work and her upcoming book "Graphite."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVEpoetry
WINDY CITY LIVE
Dan Abrams, ABC News legal analyst, pens book about Lincoln's last trial
American Sale offers deals on grills, pools and patio furniture
Wood Family Foundation program mothers get makeovers
Hair and makeup looks perfect for summer
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Lunch lady dances with excitement after students surprise her with car
Utah officer changes baby's diaper while responding to call
Funeral held for Chicago political pioneer Desiree Tate
CFD diver Juan Bucio laid to rest after emotional funeral
More Society
Top Stories
Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead in apparent suicide
Woman dies after jumping to escape Rogers Park fire
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Grandmother attacked by robbers while waiting for bus in Lincoln Park
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Lunch lady dances with excitement after students surprise her with car
Florida wildlife crews use waffles to lure wandering black bear
Show More
Baby found dead off Florida coast has detectives puzzled
Woman dragged into alley, sexually assaulted in South Chicago
Police: Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot
VIDEO: Agent punches driver in parking dispute
Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway
More News