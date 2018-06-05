Live Broadcast
WINDY CITY LIVE
Bronzeville teen named National Youth Poet Laureate
Patricia Frazier, 19, is a National Youth Poet Laureate. (WLS)
wcl
Tuesday, June 05, 2018 01:44PM
Patricia Frazier, 19, is a National Youth Poet Laureate. The Bronzeville teenager talked about her work and her upcoming book "Graphite."
Related Topics:
society
Windy City LIVE
poetry
WINDY CITY LIVE
SOCIETY
