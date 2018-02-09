  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
California assemblywoman at head of Me Too movement accused of harassment

Cristina Garcia

A California lawmaker at the forefront of the Me Too movement is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

State Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is accused of groping a man at a 2014 softball game.

"I am certain I did not engage in the behavior I am accused of," Garcia said in a statement.

The statement went on to say any claims of sexual harassment must be taken seriously. Garcia is taking an unpaid leave of absence.
