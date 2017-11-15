SOCIETY

'Can you not?' LeBron James snubbed by subway rider as NBA star tries to record video

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on the subway rider's reaction to snubbing LeBron James.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
The New York City subway rider who snubbed NBA star LeBron James on a C train Monday is getting his 15 minutes of fame.

The rider -- James Michael Angelo -- was sitting next to James when he was recording a video for social media. When James turned the camera on him, Angelo said, "Can you not?" and put his hand in front of the lens.

Since then, Angelo has done multiple interviews with TV networks. He said he wants everyone to call him by a new name.

"Hi everybody, it's me James Michael Angelo, but I just want you to refer to me from here on out as 'can you not?'" he said.

Watch Angelo's full statement from his Instagram post:


It turns out Angelo -- or "can you not" -- is a comedian and real estate agent, and said he didn't know who LeBron James or the others were when they got on the train. He just knew they were big and taking up a lot of space on his bench.

James and fellow Cleveland Cavaliers teammates decided to opt for the subway instead of their bus, after realizing the subway would be much quicker than sitting in traffic.

"We had two options: A 45-minute bus ride or a six minute train," teammate Kyle Korver said.

Watch the full video posted by LeBron James here:
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylebron jamessubwayviral videou.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Walmart cashier helps man struggling to count change
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Teen talks about living with Treacher Collins syndrome
Chicago cop honored for donating bone marrow to sick baby
More Society
Top Stories
Car stolen in string of carjackings found on Northwest Side
Popular Lincoln Park restaurant robbed at gunpoint
Police: Wauconda student threatened to shoot up high school
Riverside police: Man accused of driving while high on Xanax thought he was in Canada
Amber Alert issued after toddler abducted, police say
Walmart cashier helps man struggling to count change
Best pizza in US: NYC mayor's press secretary refuels debate
Prosecutors: Escaped psych patient who flew to mainland has 'criteria of classic serial killer'
Show More
Lawsuit: NutriBullet blender blew up, caused 2nd, 3rd degree burns
The 20-year-old ticket
Cards Against Humanity buys land on Mexican border to block Trump's wall
Gunman targets people at random in California town, kills 4
More News
Top Video
Semi loses control after Cicero crash, slams into building
Car stolen in string of carjackings found on Northwest Side
Popular Lincoln Park restaurant robbed at gunpoint
The 20-year-old ticket
More Video