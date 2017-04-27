CAN YOU SEE IT? Snake hidden in grass could be difficult to spot

SPRING, Texas --There's nothing more frightening than finding a snake that has slithered its way to you, without you even realizing it. Unfortunately, they can be sneaky like that.
Recently, a woman who studies snakes shared a photo on Twitter from a man in Spring, of the ground covered in brown leaves.
"Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied 'can you spot the snake,'" Helen Plylar wrote.
Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" ? pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy— Helen????? (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017
Within all of those leaves lies a copperhead. For most people, the snake wasn't easily seen. That's the scary part, right?
The photo was shared thousands of times, with another Twitter user asking people to spot the snake in her photo.
Erin Kane, a primatologist, said she took a photo of a gaboon viper, a venomous snake most commonly found in rain forests and savannas, while she was in West Africa. Just like Plylar's photo above, it was a little difficult to find the snake.
Kane said she shared it partly to remind people to be aware of their surroundings, and while some would get startled by the sight of a big reptile, she also wanted people to know that snakes should be treated with respect.
"I'd advise that people treat snakes with interest, rather than being afraid of them or going out of your way to harm them," Kane said.
With that being said, have you been able to spot the snake in the video above?
Here's another game of the spot the snake:
Python in photo shows how well snakes can hide
Eyewitness News shared descriptions of common snakes and tips on what to do if you happen to cross paths with one.