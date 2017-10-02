This one is probably my favorite. Thanks for the tunes. #RIPTomPetty https://t.co/QZ9WhrZugq — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in cardiac arrest https://t.co/onjsmMVTx3 pic.twitter.com/gMobL6mlaX — billboard (@billboard) October 2, 2017

No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017

Today Just gets worse . The very talented musician , writer Tom Petty has just passed away . Another great has... https://t.co/7L6gdlMD3E — Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) October 2, 2017

No......not Tom Petty. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

Seeing Tom Petty at Madison Square Garden when I was ten years old made me want to be a musician. Thank you for everything — Chris Baio (@OIAB) October 2, 2017

Noooo... Not Tom Petty. I can't even put into words how heartbroken I am. Praying for Adria & his family pic.twitter.com/0nW0dwe8jj — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 2, 2017

Tom petty - what a day - — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 2, 2017

THANK YOU #TomPetty you sang me through so much life. Gave us so much LIFE. Thank you. 💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/5hqJfmu4rC — Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) October 2, 2017

Legendary songwriter Tom Petty has died at the age of 66. Petty went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead Monday.Celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences: