How can you follow up dancing with the Obamas? Spinning a basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters!
Virginia McLaurin, the then 106-year-old who charmed the internet by dancing with the Obamas, celebrated her 108th birthday with the Harlem Globetrotters at LAMB Public Charter School in Washington, D.C.
McLaurin said one of the highlights of the day - besides learning how to spin a basketball on her finger - was seeing a woman on the team. She met with "Hoops Green" - the 15th woman in Globetrotters history - and "Buckets Blakes" who presented her with her own basketball.
McLaurin also received a Globetrotters-themed cake and the schoolchildren sang "Happy Birthday" to her. In honor of her milestone, the Globetrotters are donating 108 tickets to their performances to disadvantaged children, according to WJLA.
