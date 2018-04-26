SOCIETY

New Chicago CityKey identification card program introduced

A new city identification card may help consolidate some of the cards in people's wallets. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new city identification card may help consolidate some of the cards in people's wallets.

The Chicago City Key is a government-issued ID that also works as a Ventra card and a library card. It comes with perks, including discounted tickets at some local theaters and museums.

The first 100,000 people to apply will get the Chicago City Key for free.

The card program is voluntary. City officials said all information collected for the ID will be kept private.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and City Clerk Anna Valencia plan to introduce the new program Thursday morning at the Field Museum.

To learn more, visit www.chicityclerk.com/chicagocitykey.
