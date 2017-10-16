Today's Top Stories
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Monday, October 16, 2017 01:31PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago area woman marked a major milestone this weekend!
Louise Schaaf celebrated her 111th birthday surrounded by friends and family at Coletti's on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday.
Happy birthday, Louise!
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
