SOCIETY

Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Louise Schaaf celebrated her 111th birthday surrounded by friends and family at Coletti’s on Chicago’s Northwest Side.</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago area woman marked a major milestone this weekend!

Louise Schaaf celebrated her 111th birthday surrounded by friends and family at Coletti's on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday.

Happy birthday, Louise!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybirthday
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Michelle Obama: Never-before-seen photos featured in new book
Chicago Ideas Week gets underway Monday
Dictionary Day: Commonly mispronounced words
Coal miner's rendition of national anthem draws praise
More Society
Top Stories
8 dead, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Boyfriend of woman killed in car fire has message for driver who hailed cab
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Man commits murder over imaginary girlfriend, police say
SUV may lead to clues about missing girl allegedly left near coyote-infested alley
Father killed, son shot at 4-year-old's birthday party
Man faked brain cancer to get donations, police say
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Show More
Man rescued after spending 6 days trapped in manhole
Woman robs veteran while he's having a seizure
Cubs return to Wrigley after falling to Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS
Chicago named rattiest city in US for 3rd year in a row
Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats during fire found safe
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos