Chicago Auto Show's 'First Look for Charity' 2017 tasting event

Val, Ryan and Ji got a chance to taste test the food that is going to be served for the Chicago Auto Show's "First Look for Charity" tasting event.
CAS chairman Mike McGrath Jr. hosted the event, and gave us some hints about what is new for 2017 and, of course, we ate!
Andy's Frozen Custard sent their yummy sundaes for us and the entire audience!
The Chicago Auto Show's "First Look for Charity" benefits 18 Chicago area charities and it is the official kick-off to the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.
Chicago Auto Show's "First Look for Charity"
7 p.m., Fri., Feb. 10, 2017
Black tie required
For more information and tickets, visit: http://www.chicagoautoshow.com/first-look-for-charity/
For more info on Andy Frozen Custard, visit: http://www.eatandys.com/
