CHICAGO (WLS) --The city unveiled a new way to keep track of Chicagoans Thursday morning. It's a special identification card that would give people what officials call a "key" to the city.
Starting Thursday, Chicago residents can make an appointment online with the city clerk's office to get their city ID. Each card costs $10.
The first 100,000 people who apply will get their CityKey cards for free.
Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other city and community leaders introduced the new program inside the Field Museum Thursday morning.
The Chicago CityKey will be a three-in-one card, to help people consolidate some of the cards in people's wallets. It will act as a valid, government-issued ID, a Ventra card and a library card.
The city ID also includes a free day at the Field Museum and discounts at local businesses, like certain theaters and the ride-share company Lyft.
Beyond the perks, Valencia said she hopes the CityKey ID will help connect residents with resources and help those who have struggled to get state-issued IDs. Residents can get the new IDs at City Hall and at mobile printing sites around the city, in an effort to make it easier for residents to get one.
"Over the next few months, my team will be partnering with aldermen, community partners and delegate agencies to visit neighborhoods across Chicago to make sure everyone is able to obtain a city key card. We know everyone can't make it to City Hall, so we're coming to you.
The first batch of CityKey IDs will be printed next Monday. The card program is voluntary. City officials said all information collected for the ID will be kept private.
To learn more, visit www.chicityclerk.com/chicagocitykey.