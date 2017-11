Chicago law firm donates 25 bicycles to homeless youth

"When we come here we're not used to thinking about our childhood. Some people describe it as a survival mode," said 19-year-old Kayla Wells, referring to the Belfort House where she currently lives.Part of Teen Living Programs , or TLP, this Bronzeville youth housing center provides temporary living space to homeless youth aged 14 to 24.On Giving Tuesday, Chicago law firm Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr hoped to bring smiles to these struggling youths' faces with brand new bicycles to ride-more than two dozen donated to Belfort House by the firm."It reminds me of when I was younger, when I was happier," Wells added.Each of the 25 new bikes came personalized with a hand written note from the attorneys."We wanted to give them a note of inspiration, let them know how proud we are that they've reached out for help through TLP," explained Toby Eveland, who is a partner at the law firm as well as a member of TLP's board of directors.Eveland and TLP Executive Director Jeri Linas stressed that an important part of that aid is independence."When you think about a bike you think about a certain sense of freedom," said Linas, referring to the ability to explore alone and with a group of friends on bikes. Linas pointed out that lacking transportation can also prevent homeless youths from getting an education or a job.But now, teens and young adults at the Belfort House can explore as far as their feet will pedal.