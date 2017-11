We are joined by a few of the extraordinary people named Chicagoans of the Year by Chicago Magazine.Tonika Johnson is a photographer and activist who is helping bring attention to the everyday beauty of her neighborhood Englewood. Dan Bigg is the Director of the Chicago Recovery Alliance helping try to curb drug overdose deaths in the city. Sufyan Sahel is one of the 300+lawyers that volunteered his time at O'Hare helping immigrants during the Trump travel ban.