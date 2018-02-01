Chicago ranked as best city in the world by Time Out magazine

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago has been ranked the number one city in the world by Time Out magazine's City Life Index.
It is the second year in a row that Chicago tops the list. The index measures 32 cities based on a survey of 15,000 people. Cities were scored by food, drink, culture, friendliness, affordability, happiness and livability.
Time Out gave Chicago top marks for food and drink and also scored well for happiness, culture, affordability and city and neighborhood pride.
Top 10:
1. Chicago
2. Porto
3. New York
4. Melbourne
5. London
6. Madrid
7. Manchester
8. Lisbon
9. Philadelphia
10 Barcelona
"This year's Time Out City Life Index reveals the urban hotspots that are unbeatable right now, and the detailed results provide a fascinating look at how people make the most of city life in 2018. Chicago, Porto, NYC, Melbourne and London are this year's top five-a list that shows how different, diverse and unique great cities can be. They really should be on everyone's travel bucket list for this year, along with many other cities in our global ranking," said TimeOut citylife editor James Manning.
For more information on the list, visit https://www.timeout.com/london/citylifeindex.