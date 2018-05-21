  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SOCIETY

Students at Skinner North hold walkout to call for gun control after Santa Fe HS shooting

Students at a Near North Side elementary school walked out of the classroom Monday morning because of the Texas shooting.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It was a silent but powerful protest right outside the front doors of Skinner North Classical School honoring the 10 people killed in the high school shooting in Texas on Friday.

The students carried signs and some had scrawled the names of school shooting victims.

The students were demanding stricter gun laws. Some were asking that politicians stop taking contributions from the National Rifle Association.

On Friday, police say a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School shot and killed 10 students and teachers and wounded 13 others. Monday morning, students here at Skinner North said enough is enough.

"I think it really portrayed the message that we are honoring these deaths because you know we are giving our vows, our prayers in silence and it just gathered more attention," said 7th grader Joseph Morco.

This is this group's third demonstration. They were also part of a group of thousands of Chicago-area students that took part in a massive walk out in March following the deadly school shooting in Parkland High School in Florida.

Students said this time around they are planning on writing letters to their lawmakers. They're asking for tougher gun laws on a national level.
