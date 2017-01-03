  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
SOCIETY

Chicago woman hopes life-size Barack Obama cutout will catch president's eye

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">#BarackingAround on State Street in Chicago. (Ximena N. Larkin)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago woman is hoping to gain the president's attention with her unusual hobby: carrying around a cardboard cutout of him.

Ximena N. Larkin said she purchased the life-size Barack Obama earlier this year with the hope of one day meeting the president before his time in office ran out.

Larkin dutifully carried the Obama cut-out with her to the Chicago Marathon, a charity gala, two trips to New York City, and numerous adventures in between. She photographed her adventures and shared them on social media using the hashtag #BarackingAround.

While she's still waiting on a call from the White House, Larkin said Flat Barry never failed to start a conversation and helped her connect with people who would have otherwise remained strangers.

If you see Larkin and Obama around the city, take a minute to Barack around!
