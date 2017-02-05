Chinatown celebrates the Lunar New Year with a parade

CHICAGO (WLS) --Tens of thousands are heading to Chinatown on February 5, 2017 for the Lunar New Year Parade. The annual spectacle features fireworks, dragon dancers, floats, music and more. The parade begins at 1:00pm on 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue, and heads north through the Gateway. 2017 is the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese Zodiac. Chinese Lunar New Year is a two week time of celebration in the Chinese culture. Gene Lee, the founder of Chicago Chinatown Special Events, joined ABC 7 live from the parade route to talk about the upcoming event and why the holiday means so much to so many people.
Chinese Lunar New Year Parade
Date: February 5, 2017
Hours: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Address: Steps off at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue and heads north on Wentworth thru the Gateway, west on Cermak to Princeton
Admission: Free to Attend
http://www.chinatownspecialevents.com/