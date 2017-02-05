SOCIETY

Chinatown celebrates the Lunar New Year with a parade

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tens of thousands are heading to Chinatown on February 5, 2017 for the Lunar New Year Parade. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tens of thousands are heading to Chinatown on February 5, 2017 for the Lunar New Year Parade. The annual spectacle features fireworks, dragon dancers, floats, music and more. The parade begins at 1:00pm on 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue, and heads north through the Gateway. 2017 is the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese Zodiac. Chinese Lunar New Year is a two week time of celebration in the Chinese culture. Gene Lee, the founder of Chicago Chinatown Special Events, joined ABC 7 live from the parade route to talk about the upcoming event and why the holiday means so much to so many people.

Chinese Lunar New Year Parade
Date: February 5, 2017
Hours: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Address: Steps off at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue and heads north on Wentworth thru the Gateway, west on Cermak to Princeton
Admission: Free to Attend

http://www.chinatownspecialevents.com/
Related Topics:
societychinatownparadechicago proudcommunityChinatownChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Resources to educate Chicago Students about black history
'The President's Kitchen Cabinet' author stops by to talk new book
4 Star Chicagoan sending books to female prisoners
This student can stack cups at record speed
More Society
Top Stories
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Vigil held for South Elgin boy, 12, allegedly beaten by classmate
Heather Mack apparently confesses in YouTube videos to mother's murder
Police investigate possible shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Super Bowl ads to watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; Baby Ditka
2 charged in shooting of woman in Munster
Chicago police applicant more diverse than previous years, city says
Show More
Man attending funeral shot in Hillside cemetery
'Worlds Apart' Screening with Director at Chicago theater
App makes it easier for kids with autism to enjoy Chicago's museums
Kicking off your Super Bowl party
'Dog's Purpose' video mischaracterized events on set, investigation finds
More News
Top Video
Kicking off your Super Bowl party
Vigil held for South Elgin boy, 12, allegedly beaten by classmate
Heather Mack apparently confesses in YouTube videos to mother's murder
US suspends enforcement of travel ban, DOJ moves to appeal
More Video