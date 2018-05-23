City Council approves Obama Presidential Center plans

Aldermen stand and applaud after Obama Presidential Center is approved. Mayor @ChicagosMayor says he will make his comments short because he has to take a call from President Obama. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/nEdGpYGfZ8 — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) May 23, 2018

The Chicago City Council approved Wednesday plans for the $500 million Obama Presidential Center project despite lingering concerns from residents about the center's location.Mayor Rahm Emanuel called former President Barack Obama shortly after City Council voted 47-1 to approve the plans. The mayor's office said the approval was a "giant step toward creating a living testament to the Obama legacy and an economic, educational and cultural engine in the South Side of Chicago."The Obama Foundation thanked the mayor and City Council for their support in a statement released Wednesday:"We thank Mayor Emanuel and the City Council for their support as we take another significant step forward in bringing the Obama Presidential Center to Chicago's South Side. Following today's vote, we remain committed to continuing the conversation with our neighbors and community across Chicago on how we can build an OPC that fulfills President and Mrs. Obama's vision: a museum that tells their story and celebrates the people and events that led to this historic presidency, a gathering place that benefits the entire community, and a home for civic engagement that inspires visitors to create positive change."Progress Chicago Executive Director Sam Hobert also supported the council's decision in a statement released Wednesday:"The Obama Presidential Center will have a tremendous impact on our city, generating immense economic, cultural and educational benefits for the people of this city and for visitors from all over the world. Estimates indicate that the library center will create about $3 billion in economic gains over the next decade, including thousands of new jobs for our community. With today's vote, we are moving one step closer to bringing to life the President and First Lady's vision for a living, working campus devoted to active citizenship that will establish Chicago's South Side as a global destination for thought leadership and activism."The zoning committee gave its stamp of approval Tuesday for the proposed 19.3-acre site along the western edge of Jackson Park.The Obama center is expected to generate 700,000 annual visitors and more than $3 billion in economic development. But it has received plenty of pushback from residents concerned about displacement and infrastructure costs.But the deal is not done. A federal review is also required, since Jackson Park is on the National Register of Historic Places.