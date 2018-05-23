SOCIETY

City Council to vote on Obama Presidential Center plans

Chicago City Council is set to cast their votes Wednesday on the $500 million Obama Presidential Center project, despite lingering concerns from residents about the library's locat (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago City Council is set to cast their votes Wednesday on the $500 million Obama Presidential Center project, despite lingering concerns from residents about the library's location.

The zoning committee gave its stamp of approval Tuesday for the proposed 19.3-acre site along the western edge of Jackson Park.

The Obama center is expected to generate 700,000 annual visitors and more than $3 billion in economic development. But it has received plenty of pushback from residents concerned about displacement and infrastructure costs.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement Tuesday praising the planned center as "a living testament to the historic life and legacy of Barack and Michelle Obama."

If the City Council gives the green light Wednesday morning, it's still not a done deal.

A federal review is also required, since Jackson Park is on the National Register of Historic Places.
