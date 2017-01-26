Contact ABC7 Chicago

  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chopper 7 HD over fire at Elmhurst bridal shop
Mailing address:

WLS-TV
190 North State Street
Chicago, Illinois 60601

Phone Numbers:
Phone: (312) 750-7777
Breaking News Hotline: (312) 750-7070

BREAKING NEWS:
In the event of breaking news, please call (312) 750-7070. You can also send an e-mail by clicking here: REPORT BREAKING NEWS.

CLOSED CAPTIONING:
For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning you can contact News Business Administrator Fiesha Burge in writing at the address listed above, via e-mail at wlsclosedcaptioning@abc.com, call us at: (312) 750-7040, TTY: (312) 750-7041, or send us a Fax at: (312) 750-7470.




Request an ABC7 Personality:

To request an ABC7 personality to speak or appear at your event, you should send a letter on your organization's stationery or letterhead requesting the individual you would like to have speak at the particular event.
Mail your request to:

Diana Palomar
Vice President of Community Affairs
WLS-TV
(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)
190 N. State Street
Chicago, IL 60601
312-750-7515
diana.palomar@abc.com
Make sure to include the type of event, date and time of event, and contact information.

Order Videos and Transcripts
ABC7 cannot provide broadcast clips or transcripts. However, third-party companies do sell that material. You can try: Multivision: 800-560-0111, Video Air Check: 708-383-3861, or Video Monitoring Service: 312-649-1131. For ABC News content, call 800-225-5222. If you do not know the title and date of the program, you must first call 212-456-7477. Videos are not available for World News segments.

Request Satellite Waivers

The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that all waivers be requested directly from your satellite provider. You would need to call them and request the waiver. Your satellite provider will evaluate your request. If they believe you qualify for a waiver they will grant it. If they are unsure, they will forward your request to WLS-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond to that evaluation request.
