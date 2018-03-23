SOCIETY

Crystal Lake boy finalist in children's hospital gown design competition

EMBED </>More Videos

A six-year-old from Crystal Lake is a finalist in a national competition to design a new hospital gown for children. (WLS)

Mark Rivera
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
A six-year-old from Crystal Lake is a finalist in a national competition to design a new hospital gown for children.

Jack Backe came up with the design to help his little sister, who has a congenital heart defect.

Everly "Evy" Backe is just seven months old, but she's already endured more than most do in a lifetime. She'll have three heart surgeries before her first birthday because of a congenital heart defect.

"Every time she grows, we're going to have to open her up again and do it," said Lauren Backe, Everly's mother.

Hospital visits are a fact of life for Evy's brother, six-year-old Jack, and parents, Lauren and Matt.

"I'm trying to find things for her to wear in the hospital because the gowns don't fit her very well and they tie in the back and you have all of this extra fabric," said Lauren.

So for his sister, Jack submitted a gown that Evy would want to wear to the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Out of 6,000 entries, he is one of just three finalists.

"Some hard days and some days where you could feel sad or bad and then you look at how he makes her smile and that makes everything so much better," said Lauren.

The final entry includes four hearts, snaps to work around IVs and a whole lot of love from Jack.

You can vote for Jack's design at starlight.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societychildrenchildren's healthhospitalsfeel goodCrystal Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Northwest side students create portable shelters for homeless
4-star Chicagoan: Mr. Dad's Father's Club
What is Earth Hour?
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
Twin babies found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
Deportation imminent for veteran who served 2 tours in Afghanistan
'Church that refuses to die' celebrates rebirth
Company offering 12-foot wide family-sized mattress
American family who died in Mexico 'went to sleep and never woke up,' cousin says
Show More
From service dogs to a prosthetic arm, Apple proposes 13 disability emojis
Northwest side students create portable shelters for homeless
Chicago students in city, D.C. prepare for March for Our Lives 2018 rally
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Karen McDougal's interview: 9 takeaways
More News
Top Video
Deportation imminent for veteran who served 2 tours in Afghanistan
Police: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
More Video